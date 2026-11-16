A Return Visit to Shawna Lacey’s Mozart Revival

Yesterday afternoon my wife and I returned to the War Memorial Opera House for a second encounter with Shawna Lacey’s “revival” production for San Francisco Opera of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 492 comic opera The Marriage of Figaro. As usual, I tried to pay as much attention to the instrumental “action” in the orchestra pit as to Lucey’s direction of the staging. The music was particularly appealing in the use of a period piano for the recitative passages performed by Bryndon Hassman. Similarly, the overture provided several engaging opportunities to relish bassoon passages that Mozart had composed.
Viennese soprano Slávka Zámečníková singing the role of Susanna in the current San Francisco Opera production of The Marriage of Figaro
Indeed, there were times when it felt that there was more action “in the pit” than there was on the stage. Sebastian Weigle’s conducting was consistently “on the money,” while too much of Lucey’s staging came across as if it had been “phoned in.” Mind you, the performers themselves gave their all to every moment of stage presence. That was as true of of Philip Skinner’s brief appearance as the gardener Antonio (Susanna’s uncle), which was as solidly engaging as the extended performances by Susanna herself (Slávka Zámečníková) and the “title character” Figaro (Peter Kellner). Nevertheless, all those individual efforts never seemed to “gel” into the intensity of this controversial encounter between nobility and servitude. Could it be that Lucey never quite grasped the unabashed political rhetoric of the narrative that Michael Cavanagh originally had in mind?
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