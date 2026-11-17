Soprano Angel Blue, from the Web page for purchasing tickets to her recital.
Soprano Angel Blue is no stranger to San Francisco. Sadly, encounters with her performances are few and far between. The last time I saw her on the stage in this city was a little over six years ago, when she made her Orchestra Series debut with the San Francisco Symphony as the soprano soloist for a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s most monumental symphony, his Opus 125 (ninth) in D minor conducted by (then) Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas. My most recent encounter was through my television set, when Giuseppe Verdi’s Aida was given a Great Performances at the Met broadcast in July of 2025. In a little less than a month’s time, Blue will return to San Francisco to make her recital debut with San Francisco Performances (SFP).
She has prepared a program with a rich diversity of music from both the distant and recent past. She will begin the program with “Music for a While,” which Henry Purcell originally composed as part of the incidental music for Oepidus, a play by John Dryden and Nathaniel Lee based on the play by Sophocles. This will be followed by “Piangerò la sorte mia,” sung in the final act of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 17 opera Giulio Cesare. The program then advances to the eighteenth century for a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 165 four-movement motet, Exultate, jubilate.
Things then take a “great leap forward” into the twentieth century, beginning with the Four Last Songs collection composed by Richard Strauss in 1948 near the end of his life. This will be followed by Samuel Barber’s Hermit Songs, composed about five years later. The program will then migrate into “Tin Pan Alley” with George Gershwin’s “Love is Here to Stay” and Harold Arlen’s “I Wonder What Became of Me.” This will be followed by “Youkali,” which (I think) Kurt Weill composed after his move to the United States.
The program will conclude with three spirituals. The first two will be “Deep River” and “Ride on King Jesus.” The final selection will be “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” in an arrangement by Sir Stephen Hough. Blue’s accompanist will be pianist Bryan Wagorn for the entire program.
This program will be presented by San Francisco Performance (SFP). It will take place in the Civic Center in Herbst Theatre. Regular readers probably know by now that this venue is located in the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices are $85, $75, and $65. SFP has created a Web page for online ticket purchases. Tickets may also be purchased over the telephone by calling 415-392-2545.
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