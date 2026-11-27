Next month will see the final run of Center for New Music (C4NM) performances at 55 Taylor Street, bringing GOODBYE 55 to its conclusion. Events will take place from the first day of December to the conclusion of two weeks of events on Sunday, December 13. Those familiar with the venue will be happy to know that programming will include the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event at noon on Saturday, December 12. Tickets for all concerts will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students; and the reduced price for pancakes will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, December 1, 7:30 p.m.: Dreaming will be a full-evening spirited journey of post-jazz improvisatory music led by saxophonist Phillip Greenlief. He will be joined by a generous number of colleagues. As of this writing, those performers will be saxophonists David Boyce and Phililip Greenlief, cellist Ben Davis, sound artists Thomas Dimuzio and Danishta Rivero, and Kanoko Nishi-Smith, who alternates between piano and koto.
Friday, December 4, 7:30 p.m.: Cellist Davis will return. He will be joined by another cellist, Fred Lonberg-Holm and Larry Ochs, one of the members of the Rova Saxophone Quartet. The three of them will perform a suite of improvisations.
Poster design for the performance of Foreign/Domestic
Saturday, December 5, 7:30 p.m.: Foreign/Domestic will be a duo performance by electronic guitarist Zachary James Watkins (including live electronics) and free-form percussionist John Diaz.
Sunday, December 6, 4 p.m.: Friction Quartet, whose members are violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers performing with Mitso Floor on viola and cellist Doug Machiz, will join forces with violinist Julia O. C4NM Project Manager D. Riley Nicholson will contribute compositions. Most likely, he will also serve as pianist for this program.
Thursday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist John Angel will perform a solo presentation of “Fire at the Plantation House,” described as a “project that fuses extreme metal with North American vernacular music of the 1900s.” There will also be an electric guitar trio performance by HARJO. In this trio, Angel will perform with Brent Miller and Giacomo Fiore.
Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a performance of improvisations by four musicians familiar to both C4NM and this site: Thomas Dimuzio (modular synthesis), Ben Goldberg (clarinets), Larry Ochs (saxophone), and Scott Amendola (drums).
Saturday, December 12, 7:30 p.m.: The final concert offering will be given by the sfSound Group performing the music of Philip Glass’s Einstein on the Beach.
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