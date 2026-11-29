Chiara Margarita Cozzolani (from her Your Classical Web page, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Once again, writing during the extended Thanksgiving Day weekend has been a bit sporadic. However, as the “holiday mania” comes to a close, I discovered that my return to listening habits this year was not that different from the way it was last year! On that occasion I used Thanksgiving Day itself to put “holiday mania” aside and return to the eight CDs I had collected to account for the complete works of Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, all sacred music.
I must confess that this attention is a bit of a fluke. My morning keyboard work continues to wend its way through the 27 keyboard suites composed by François Couperin. I have two recordings of entire performances, which keeps me going in finding my own way, dealing with a single composition over the course of a single week. My attention to Cozzolani is thus somewhat accidental, since, in my “physical” collection, my CDs accounting for the complete works of that composer are adjacent to my Couperin recordings. What is particularly interesting is that Couperin was only nine years old when Cozzolani died some time around 1677, about two years before he began serious studies with Jacques-Denis Thomelin, organist at the church of Saint-Jacques-de-la-Boucherie.
However, if my encounters are accidental ones, I am still happy to be reminded of the engaging diversity of the Cozzolani catalog on an annual basis!
No comments:
Post a Comment