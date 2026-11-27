The Tallis Scholars in performance (photograph by Juan Hitters, courtesy of ECM Records)
One week from today, ECM will release a two-CD album of the Live in Venice performance by The Tallis Scholars under the leadership of Peter Phillips. This is a diverse account of sacred music with the earliest composer being Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina from the second half of the sixteenth century at one end and living composer Arvo Pärt at the other. Ironically, Pärt was born in the same year in which the other twentieth-century composer, Komitas, died, 1935. Two of the other composers lived to the middle of the seventeenth century: Claudio Monteverdi and Gregorio Allegri. The most recent composer from the past is Antonio Lotti, who died in 1740 and is represented by two “Crucifixus” settings, one for eight voices and one for ten voices.
Those that recall the examiner.com days may also recall that, in March of 2015, ECM released an album of the Tallis Scholars to celebrate Pärt’s 80th birthday. Phillips founded the ensemble in 1973, and it would almost be an understatement to say that the group has prospered since then. As a result, this new release can be appreciated as a celebration of the diverse repertoire that has unfolded during both the performances and the releases of recordings.
From a personal point of view, I welcome the scope of diversity in the Live in Venice album. It was through my writing gig that I first became aware of Komitas, and I continue to appreciate the way in which his music finds just the right way to synthesize the present with the distant past. If I declared that there is “never enough Thelonious Monk” this past July, then I would also assert that, where music history is concert, there is no such thing as “too much Monteverdi.” It seems as if, every time he shows up on a new ECM release, the compositions are new to me!
Amazon.com has already created a Web page to take pre-orders for Live in Venice.
No comments:
Post a Comment