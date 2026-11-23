Early yesterday evening saw the beginning of the concert season for the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra (SFSYO). Wattis Foundation Music Director Radu Paponiu returned to the podium to present a program framed by Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) at the beginning and Johannes Brahms at the conclusion. The “overture” for the program was “Agnegram,” while the second half of the program was devoted entirely to Brahms’ Opus 98, his fourth symphony, composed in the key of E minor. The intermission was preceded by Zoltán Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, which was composed to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Budapest Philharmonic Society.
Opus 98 was Brahms’ final symphony. Taken as a whole, the score is a panorama of contrasting dispositions, some of which reverse direction on the turn of a dime. In the context of all that intensity, the second movement (Andante moderato) was a particularly engaging calm in the midst of a storm. Paponiu seems to have appreciated that setting with his acute sensitivity to the dynamics of that particular movement. Brahms received a generous share of attention during the tenure of MTT as SFS Music Director, but I recall that the conductor never consistently “got the message” that the composer was delivering. Paponiu clearly got that message through his familiarity with the score, making the second half of the program an evening to remember.
Commemorative plaque for Zoltán Kodály, found in the Andrassy-Ut in Budapest (licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license, from Wikimedia Commons)
Mind you, this is not to downplay Kodály’s composition. Many readers probably know by now that both he and Béla Bartók were musicologists, as well as composers. Dances of Galánta is a study of the origins of the music through folk sources reconceived in a symphonic context. There are five movements in the suite, each with a distinctive approach to rhythm invoking its own particular dance. The entire suite begins with a plaintive Lento and concludes in the wild rhythms of the Allegro vivace movement.
“Agnegram” was one of MTT’s more “personal” compositions. He composed it to celebrate the 90th birthday of Agnes Albert, a member of the SFS Board of Directors. Albert had devoted her personal efforts to the creation of SFSYO, so Paponiu’s decision to begin the program with this composition amounted to a retrospective gesture of thanks. MTT clearly had fun in creating this music, and I suspect that Albert got most of the jokes and enjoyed them all. Yesterday, it felt that a good gesture of wit was the perfect way to begin a concert program!
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