Eun Sun Kim Brings Strauss Concert to SFO

Last night Eun Sun Kim, Caroline H. Hume Director of the San Francisco Opera (SFO) Orchestra, brought her full ensemble to the stage of the War Memorial Opera House for the annual performance of a concert program, rather than the usual operatic offering. She prepared a program entitled Strauss in Concert, presenting three compositions by Richard Strauss. The program began with one of the composer’s most familiar tone poems, his Opus 28 “Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks.” This was followed by the Op. posth. Four Last Songs, the composer’s final completed work. The second half of the program saw the United States Premiere of a new arrangement of a suite of music from Strauss’ opera Der Rosenkavalier, a joint undertaking by Philippe Jordan and Tomáš Ille.
Soprano Kathleen O’Mara with Eun Sun Kim conducting the SFO Orchestra (photograph by Kristen Loken, courtesy of SFO)
The vocalist was soprano Kathleen O’Mara, substituting for soprano Adela Zaharia. Her delivery was consistently clear and expressive, and her chemistry with Kim could not have been better. Those familiar with the Strauss catalog would quickly have recognized the motif from his “Death and Transfiguration” tone poem that makes a brief appearance in the Four Last Songs. Fortunately, the “shadow of death” was flanked on either side by a lively account of upbeat rhetoric.
Along with its madcap plot, Rosenkavalier is best known for the abundance of waltzes in the score. It goes without saying that those waltzes accounted for the lion’s share of the suite that concluded last night’s program. The irony is that the music accompanies a text that is downright scurrilous, particularly in its final punch line! Fortunately, the suite never gives the slightest hint of the dark ironies behind the opera’s narrative. One could simply enjoy the lavish instrumentation and then leave the Opera House with a bit of a bounce in one’s step!
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