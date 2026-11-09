Kerry Politzer Quartet Returning to Chez Hanny

Jazz pianist Kerry Politzer (from her Jazz Music Archives Web page)
It was almost a year and a month ago that this site announced a visit to Jazz Chez Hanny by pianist Kerry Politzer. On that occasion she led a quartet with Harvey Wainapel on the front line, alternating between saxophone and clarinet. Rhythm was be provided by bassist Aaron Germain and Denzon X. Claiborne on drums. This coming Sunday, that quartet will return; and the only change in personnel will be that of the drummer, who will now be Berkeley resident Zach Mondlick.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by cash, by check made out to Jazz Chez Hanny, or by Zelle through jazz@chezhanny.com. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Vaccination is required on the honor system, and masks are optional. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
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