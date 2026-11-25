The fourteenth season presented by One Found Sound (OFS) will get underway in a little less than two weeks’ time. Once again, it will get the jump on the seasonal celebration’s annual Holiday Pop Rox! program, followed by three concert performances during 2027. As in the past, the first of these performances will take place at one venue, and the others will take place at another. Both venues will probably be familiar to readers that have attended past OFS programs. Tickets are available through the hyperlinks attached to the individual dates with the exception of the end-of-season gala, whose details will be provided early next year. All performances will begin at 8 p.m., and available program information is as follows:
Tuesday, December 8, St. Joseph’s Arts Society, Holiday PopRox!: This year the first concert of the season will be the annual holiday celebration. Once again Jesse Barrett will host an evening of favorite holiday tunes. Former Drag Queen of the Year Nicki J. will make a return appearance. Vocals will again be provided by Melinda Campero. (Yes, this will be the return of everyone that participated in last year’s seasonal event!) The venue is located at 1401 Howard Street.
Saturday, February 13, Heron Arts, en route: The subtitle for this program is “wayfaring works about places, people, & memory.” The most specific of those “places” will be found in the opening composition, Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 26 concert overture, “The Hebrides.” “Elegía Andina” (Andean elegy) was one of Gabriela Lena Frank’s earliest written-down compositions, inspired by the stylistic elements of Peruvian panpipes. This will be preceded by “Lyric for Strings,” the most performed orchestral composition by African American composer George Walker. The program will conclude with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 543 (39th) symphony, composed in the key of E-flat major. Many readers probably already know that the venue is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street.
Banner for the final program of the season, showing OFS musicians “in motion”
Saturday, March 27, Heron Arts, In Motion: While en route was framed by composers from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, the final program will begin and conclude with two major twentieth-century composers. The opening selection will be the orchestrated version of Béla Bartók’s Sz. 68 suite of six movements entitled Romanian Folk Dances. The final offering will be the suite that Igor Stravinsky extracted from his score for the ballet “Pulcinella.” The Bartók selection will be followed by the winner of the OFS 2026 Emerging Composer Award, Willie Cornish Jr.’s “Chroma.” The Stravinsky suite will be preceded by “This Land,” composed by Carlos Simon.
Details for the end-of-season gala, which will take place on Friday, May 28, have not yet been finalized.
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