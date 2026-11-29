Emi Ferguson playing Debussy on her historical flute
This morning’s installment of the Sundays at Ten videos compiled by Voices of Music (VoM: Season 6, Episode 43) provided an engaging account of wind music from both the distant and not-so-distant past. The latter category was represented only by a single composition, Claude Debussy’s L. 137, “Syrinx.” This can be seen as an engaging encounter between past and present. Indeed the Wikipedia page for this 1913 composition acknowledges it as “the first significant piece for solo flute after the Sonata in A minor composed by C. P. E. Bach over 150 years before (1747), and it is the first such solo composition for the modern Böhm flute, developed in 1847.” For this morning’s program, the soloist was Emi Ferguson, playing a historical flute made by Louis Lot in Paris in 1879. This was clearly a significant undertaking, but I have to confess that I could not differentiate the historical aspect of the performance from any previous encounters with more contemporary instruments.
All of the other selections on the program involved composers more likely to be encountered in VoM performances. Ferguson played a baroque flute to accompany soprano Amanda Forsythe singing “Sweet Bird,” an aria from L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato, George Frideric Handel’s HWV 55 oratorio, as well as the “Badinerie” movement from Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1067, the second of his four orchestral suites. There were also recorder performances by Hanneke van Proosdij for two concertos by Georg Philipp Telemann: TWV 51:D4 in D major and TWV 51:F1 in F major. She also contributed to two Vivaldi concertos in C major: RV 443 and RV 557.
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