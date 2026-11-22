Philip Glass (from the SFCMP Web page for the Glassworks program)
Earlier this week the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) announced a change in the second program for its 2026–27 Concert Season. This will be the Glassworks program, prepared to celebrate the 90th birthday of Philip Glass, who was born on January 31, 1937. The program will still begin with selections from the Glass album of the same title, composed for piano and arranged by Christian Badzura. However, the program will conclude with the California premiere of another Glass composition, his first piano quintet, composed in 2018 and given the title “Annunciation.”
These compositions will “frame” works by the “following generation” of composers. The first of these will be Mason Bates, who composed his “Red River” in 2007. This will be followed by “these broken wings,” composed by David Lang in 2008.
The performance will take place in the late afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 7. The venue will be the Taube Atrium Theater, located on the top (fourth) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the northwest corner of McAllister Street. Doors will open at 3 p.m.; and at 3:15 p.m. Artistic Director Eric Dudley will lead a Pre-Concert discussion entitled “Under the Hood.” General admission will be $45 with a $18 rate for students. Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office Web page.
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