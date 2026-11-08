SFGMC: Three Concerts for Season 49

SFGMC performing with the San Francisco Symphony in Davies Symphony Hall (from an SFGMC press release from May 16, 2024)
I must confess that trying to keep up with news from the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) has been as “sometime thing.” Nevertheless, I feel that any news about their concert programs deserves an account on this site; and this year I seem to be fortunate enough to have a basic summary of the three concerts to be performed during the group’s 49th season. As in the past, the first of the programs will be Holiday Spectacular, the annual seasonal event that is taken on tour.
This year the program will receive four performances, three at the Golden Gate Theatre and one at the Casto Theatre. Next year will see four performances at the Curran Theatre, two on March 20 and two on June 12. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, December 5, 2 p.m., Golden Gate Theatre, and Thursday, December 24, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m., Castro Theatre: The Holiday Spectacular will begin and conclude in San Francisco. The Golden Gate Theatre is located at 1 Taylor Street, where it intersects with both Golden Gate Avenue and Market Street; and the Castro Theatre is located at 429 Castro Street, a short walk south of Market Street. A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets at both of these venues.
Saturday, March 20, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Curran Theatre: This program will present “songs that came out of nowhere and somehow became part of our lives.” The title is One Hit Wonders, and it is being designed to trigger personal memories. The Curran Theatre is located at 445 Geary Street, between Taylor Street and Mason Street, making it easily accessible by both Muni and BART. ATG Tickets has created a Web page through which tickets may be purchased for both performances.
Saturday, June 12, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Curran Theatre: As it began, the season will conclude with an annual event. The title of the program is Divas!, and it will celebrate those who (in the words of the SFGMC Web page) “raised eyebrows, broke rules, and gave us permission to be unapologetically ourselves take center stage in a Pride celebration like no other.” Once again, tickets will be available for purchase through an ATG Tickets Web page.
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