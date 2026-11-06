SFO: Two November Concerts Again!

Once again this month will see the annual performance of two concerts presented by the San Francisco Opera (SFO). The titles of those events will be exactly the same as they were last year: The Future is Now: Adlers in Concert and San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert. Also, as was the case last year, each of the events will take place in a different venue in the Veterans Building of the San Francisco War Memorial at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The first will be in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor, and second will be in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater on the fourth (top) floor. Program details were announced yesterday; but (of course) they may be subject to change. Current information will be available through the SFO Box Office or through hyperlinks for purchasing tickets as follows:
Friday, November 20, 7:30 p.m.: The Future is Now: Adlers in Concert is the annual showcase of this year’s Adler Fellows. The performers will be sopranos Alexa Frankian, Sofia Gotch, and Mary Hoskins, mezzo Sadie Cheslak, tenor Thomas Kinch, baritones Gabriel Natal-Báez and Olivier Zerouali, and pianists Brian Cho and Ji Youn Lee. There will be a wide diversity of composers, ranging from the early nineteenth century of Gaetano Donizetti to the twentieth century of Gian Carlo Menotti. Staging will be directed by Elio Bucky, and the SFO Orchestra will be conducted by Sebastian Weigle. Ticket prices range from $69 to $34, and, as of this writing, tickets are not available for wheelchair seating.
Polish composer Henryk Mikołaj Górecki (photograph by Lech Kowalski and Włodzimierz Pniewski for the Polish monthly magazine Studio, November/December 1993 issue, public domain)
Sunday, November 22, 2 p.m.: The second program will be conducted by SFO Chorus Director John Keene; and, when necessary, keyboard accompaniment will be provided by SFO Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona. The program will include both opera excerpts and selections of both sacred and secular choral compositions, beginning with what is sometime referred to as the “national anthem of Tanglewood,” Randall Thompson’s “Alleluia!” Much of the program will be devoted to music based on the Requiem composed (in order of appearance) by Johannes Brahms, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriel Fauré, and Antonín Dvořák. Thomson’s opening will be complemented at the end of the program with “Amen” composed by Henryk Mikołaj Górecki. This will be a 75-minute program without an intermission. The program has not yet been finalized. All seating, including wheelchair accessibility, will be general admission for $45.
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