SFS: Holiday Concerts for 2026

This year the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced its plans for the Holiday Season somewhat earlier than usual. As most readers probably know by now, most of the offerings will be in the “popular” genre. However, there will be again be three concert offerings for those that prefer listening to seasonal celebrations!
Conductor Ruben Valenzuela (from the event page for this year’s Messiah performances)
Once again, the first of these will be the annual SFS performance of George Frideric Handel’s HWV 56 oratorio, better known by its title, Messiah. As usual, Jenny Wong will prepare the SFS Chorus. This year will see a new round of vocal soloists: Lauren Snouffer (soprano), Reginald Mobley (countertenor, making his Orchestral Series debut), Zachary Wilder (tenor) and Enrico Lagasca (bass-baritone, also making his Orchestral Series debut). The conductor will be Ruben Valenzuela, and the Chorus will be prepared by its Director, Jenny Wong.
Messiah will be given two performances, both beginning at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5. Ticket prices range from $30 to $239. The hyperlinks attached to the above dates may be used for online purchase. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-864-6000 or by visiting the Box Office in Davies Symphony Hall, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The second performance of Messiah will be followed by the annual Holiday Brass program. This allows the SFS members of the brass, percussion, and timpani sections to present their own festive mix of classical and popular holiday selections. Edwin Outwater will conduct, and the performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 6. Ticket prices range from $45 to $115.
Finally, Wattis Foundation Music Director Radu Paponiu will conduct the annual performance by the SFS Youth Orchestra of Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.” This year the narrator will be Mychal Threets. For this program, which will be given only one performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, ticket prices will range from $24.50 to $169; and a Web page is again available for online purchase.
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