Pianist Maria Stratigou (photograph by Robin Bennett, courtesy of Creative Photography)
This past Friday saw the final (sixth) Grand Piano release of the complete works for piano composed by Louise Farrenc performed by Maria Stratigou. There are five compositions presented in chronological order between 1835 (the Opus 17 “Air Russe Varié pour le piano-forte”) and 1841 (Opus 28 with the rather extended title “Variations (Brillantes) sur un Thème Allemand”). That final track is a world premiere recording. All of the selections are based on the variations form, and the breadth of diversity of those variations is left as an exercise for the attentive listener!
That said, I must confess that an entire album entitled to variations may be a bit of a strain for those listening to the album from start to finish. Fortunately, digital technology allows more flexibility to those that partake in attentive listening. When it comes to the themes themselves, my guess is that the only familiar one will be found in Opus 19 (the second track). The composer is Martin Luther; and the hymn is best known by its English title “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.”
I can also confess to a sigh of relief at the conclusion of the journey through Farrenc’s solo piano compositions. This is not a collection for start-to-finish listening. Nevertheless, over the course of listening to the six albums, there were a generous number of inventive encounters that made me sit up and take notice. On the other hand, when I shall next visit any of these recordings is currently anybody’s guess!
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