The Bleeding Edge: 11/10/2026

This will be a very busy week on the Bleeding Edge. Beginning on Thursday, there will be multiple events taking place on every day of the week except for Sunday. These events will include a “late arrival” at the Center for New Music, which did not appear in last week’s article about November events at that venue. On the other hand, Dorian Wood’s Canto de Todes was reported at the beginning of last month in the article accounting for November performances at The Lab. As usual there will be hyperlinks for date, time, and venue provided by the BayImproviser Web site for all events as follows:
Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Two major “Bleeding Edge” musicians will give solo performances. They will be clarinetist Beth Custer and guitarist Will Bernard. No specifics have yet been announced to account for what they will be playing, but they are both prodigious improvisers! Also, no information has been provided about any price for admission. Since the shop has limited space, reservations are advised and can be made by calling 415-586-3733, which is the best source for finding out about admission. This is a familiar venue for readers, located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Thursday, November 12, 5 p.m., Tenderloin Museum: This performance marks the beginning of the “2nd Thursdays in Dodge Alley” series. The music will be provided by BEAK, described as “a percussion heavy ensemble that blurs the line between dynamic/energetic grooves and chaos” by its leader, drummer and composer Jordan Glenn. The other percussionists will be drummer Jon Arkin, Mark Clifford on vibraphone, Robert Lopez on other percussion, and Sudhu Tewari on homemade instruments. Rhythm will be provided by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and two guitarists: David James and Karl Evangelista. The performance will take place in Dodge Alley at 16 Dodge Street.
Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: This program will be shared by two master improvisers. They will be keyboardist Marc Seales and tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts. They will share the lead in a quartet with rhythm provided by Bruce Lett on acoustic bass and drummer Moyes Lucas Jr. The venue is located at 400 Eddy Street, which is on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street.
Thursday, November 12, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, the performance will be a four-set program with the usual eccentricities. Tom Djll will give his first performance since his return from a tour in the East Coast. As in the past, his performance will combine trumpet work with synthesizer circuitry. Tanukispidercat makes her music by “dissecting sound into pieces and manipulating these fragments in real-time.” “Hat Brackets” will be the title of a solo set performed by broadcast artist The Genderwave. The remaining will be taken by Analogous, the improvising duo of Silvia Matheus and Thomas Miley. The Lounge is located at 552 Haight Street.
Friday November 13, 7 p.m., Great American Music Hall: Zenefit 2026 will bring together experimental musicians, poets, historians, and spoken-word and visual artists for a program entitled Zenefit 2026: A Night of Sonic Exploration & Deep Listening. Described as “an immersive night of live performance and unexpected collaboration,” the program will bring together “psychedelic folk, improvisational soundscapes, beat poetry, meditative spoken word, and a liquid light show.” This will be a benefit concert with proceeds going to support the San Francisco Zen Center and the Tassajara Fire Recovery Fund. General admission will be $60 and VIP balcony seating for $160.
Friday, November 13, 7 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): This is the “late arrival” to the venue. Fluorescent Grey has created a new experimental audio and visual performance entitled “YT Obscura.” This will be followed by a premiere of the movie THTHNG II and preceded by DJ Deep Sea Fishing in Apash’s Eye Pockets. Readers will probably understand why this event was not included as part of the GOODBYE 55 performances at C4NM! They also probably know that the performance will take place at 55 Taylor Street! General admission will be $10 with the discounted $6 for C4NM members and students.
Friday, November 13, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The second set of Other Dimensions in Sound will be a saxophone trio performed by Nora Free, Francis Wong, and David Boyce, Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire” and curator. The opening set will be taken by Kulintaikotron, an avant-garde jazz and experimental music ensemble that blends traditional Filipino kulintang gong music with Japanese taiko drumming, saxophone, flute, and electronics. The venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m., San Francisco Main Public Library: Yinxuan Long is an award-winning pianist, who has prepared a program to explore different interpretations of the seasons by Eastern and Western composers. As of this writing, none of those composers have been identified by name. The library building is located in the Civic Center at 100 Larkin Street.
Saturday, November 14, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Joel Harrison will perform In A Silent Way, presumably his take on the tracks on the album of that title by Miles Davis. Harrison is a guitarist, singer, and composer. He will lead a quartet, whose other members will be Michael Manring on bass, Paul Hanson on reeds, and drummer Scott Amendola.
Photograph of Robert Moog on the cover to the book to be discussed by the book club (from the BayImproviser Web page for this event)
Sunday, November 15, noon, Cybersentics Book Club: West Coast Sound Synthesis: This will be based on a discussion about the book by Trevor Pinch and Frank Trocco entitled Analog Days: The Invention and Impact of the Moog Synthesizer. There will be a reading of the introduction and two of the book’s chapters. The event is scheduled to last two hours, and the venue is located at 2665 Mission Street. Attendance will require a hyperlinked RSVP.
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