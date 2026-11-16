This will be another busy week on the Bleeding Edge. The only event that has already been reported is the first of two final performances at the Taylor Street venue of the Center for New Music this coming Friday, November 20. As usual there will be hyperlinks for date, time, and venue provided by the BayImproviser Web site for all events as follows:
Tuesday, November 17, Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: There will be three sets with two trios as “bookends.” The opening set will be the Euphotic trio, whose members are Cheryl E. Leonard, who works with just about any sound source one can imagine, electronic musician Tom Djll, and instrument inventor Bryan Day. (Those of my generation are likely to recall “Anything Can Happen Day” at the Mickey Mouse Club!) The trio will be followed by a solo performance by Dave Mihaly, whose instruments include piano, marimba, and guitar. The second trio will be led by saxophonist David Boyce with rhythm provided by David James on guitar and drummer Warren Huegel. For those that do not yet know, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Thursday, November 19, Gray Area Art and Technology, 8 p.m.: Scott Kildall and Kal Spelletich will present a program whose full title is Micro To Macro: Microorganisms, Sound and Robots. The program will begin with Spelletich’s participatory Plant Powered Orchestra, which uses sensors attached to plants to trigger sound machines. Kildall will then perform Bacterial Beats, translating live electrical activity from bacteria he collected from the Salton Sea into generative musical compositions. They will then conclude the program in a joint performance of Micro to Macro, which tracks ostracods (tiny aquatic crustaceans) as they swim across a microscope slide and maps their movements into robotic motion and sound. Finally, a breathalyzer-activated pipe organ at the bar adds a human interactive element to the evening. This venue is also likely to be familiar to many readers, located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Rent Romus with his saxophone (photograph by Richard Stankiewicz)
Thursday, November 19, The Rite Spot Cafe, 8:30 p.m.: Saxophonist Rent Romus will lead a combo called Deep Space. No further information has been provided, other than the fact that the title of the program will be Math Jazz! This is another venue in the Mission at 2099 Folsom Street at the corner of 17th Street. There will be no charge for admission.
Friday, November 20, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: “Boohaabian multi-reed player extraordinaire David Boyce” will again curate an Other Dimensions in Sound performance. This week there will be a single set performed by DJ Z4K vs. Black Edgar. (No further information has been provided as of this writing.) Once again, many (if not most) readers already know the drill: the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Saturday, November 21, The Lab, 8 p.m.: This program is described by a “live activation in The Chapel of Becoming, organized by Chani Bockwinkel in collaboration with Leila Weefur.” The title of the program is Songs, Sermons & Sacred Voyeurism. Performances will be by Maxe Crandall, Elya Piazza, Snowflake Arizmendi-Calvert, Alma Carmina Marquexz, Styles Alexander, B Dean, Hands, and Mudd the Two Spirit, with additional performers to be announced. As most regular readers know by now, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. Doors open half an hour in advance of the performance.
Sunday, November 22, Medicine for Nightmares, 6 p.m.: This week will see a second performance at this venue. This time Boyce will not only curate but also perform. He will be joined by saxophonist Phillip Greenlief. Venue information does not need to be repeated!
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