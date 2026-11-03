The Bleeding Edge: 11/3/2026

This week there will be six events on the Bleeding Edge, but they will be divided evenly between Friday and Saturday. Only one of them has been previously announced: the performances of the Eternities duo of Katie Porter and Bob Bellerue and Xopher Davidson’s Antimatter project at The Lab on November 6. It is worth noting that half of these six offerings will take place at the Center for New Music (C4NM). As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. As usual there will be hyperlinks for date, time, and venue provided by the BayImproviser Web site for the remaining five events as follows:
Friday, November 6, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: The next Other Dimensions in Sound offering to be curated by “Boohaabian multi reed player extraordinaire David Boyce” will performed by Taqsim. No further information has been provided, but the name may be that of the Arabic electronic and experimental duo of Layan Srour and Yvonne Pruneau. As many (most?) readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, November 6, 8 p.m., Center for New Music: The first C4NM program will present soprano Jill Morgan Brenner accompanied at the piano by Paul Dab. In 2015 Brenner initiated a commissioning project entitled I Sing Words: The Poetry Project to expand the contemporary art song repertoire. Contributing composers will be Emily Shisko, Kyle Hovatter, Nicolás Lell Benavides, Julie Barwick, and Joseph M. Colombo. There will also be excerpts from Brooke DeRosa’s opera The Yellow Wallpaper, in which Brenner performed the lead role of Jane in the West Coast premiere. General admission will be $15 with a discounted rate of $10 for C4NM members and students.
Saturday, November 7, noon, Center for New Music: The second program will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event. There will be five sets, beginning with Chris Brown performing as cbmuse. The other four performers will be Ma++ Ingalls, Matt Robidoux, David Leikam, and Clarke Robinson. General admission will be $10, and the discounted rate will be $6.
Chris Trinidad working simultaneously with guitar and synthesizer (photograph by Noah Rosen, from the BayImproviser Web page for this Saturday’s performance)
Saturday, November 7, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Chris Trinidad plays a diversity of instruments, including synthesizers, for his latest project called Chroma Tonic. His sources of inspiration included two ambient music pioneers, Brian Eno and Robert Fripp. There will be a $25 cover charge at the door for this performance with a $10 student rate. Since the shop has limited space, reservations are advised and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. This is another familiar venue for readers, located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Saturday, November 7, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music: Nat Evans will share the final C4NM program with the Electric Guitar Ensemble. Evans will perform selections from his new album, What Are Days For, which involves a series of landscapes for guitars, synthesizers, field recordings, and other sources. The members of the Ensemble are Rodrigo Barriga, Nathan Clevenger, Christopher Pierandozzi Everingham, James Mossa, and Sean Keenan; and they will perform works by Catherine Lamb, Rodrigo Barriga, and others. General admission will again be $15 with a discounted rate of $10 for C4NM members and students.
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