The Lab: December, 2026

Some readers may recall that all of the musical performances at The Lab in November will take place during the first half of the month. As of this writing, it appears that there will be fewer performances in December; but it is not too early to account for them! As most regular readers know by now, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk from the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street. Doors will open at 8 p.m. prior the performance beginning at 8:30 p.m. Background material for each of the events and a hyperlink for ticket purchases are as follows:
Thursday, December 3: This will be a two-set evening with an emphasis on electronics. Jeremiah Chiu will give a solo performance with his synthesizer gear. The other performer will be r beny, creating ambient environments through the use of synthesizers, samplers, and other electronic instruments. Admission will be $23 but will be either free or discounted for members of The Lab.
Marguerite Brown performing solo with her gear (from her photograph on her Web page for The Lab)
Friday, December 18: The second concert will also be shared by two sets. The first set is the trio of Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, and Macie Stewart who, as a group, combine string instruments with their own voices and manual playback of recorded tapes. They will be followed by a solo performance by Marguerite Brown, who will perform the latest version of her composition “tuning.” This piece has been described as “an ever-evolving solo set that explores the electric guitar as a celestial body using a curated set of planetary tuning forks, hardware, and unconventional performance techniques.”
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