Flutist Emi Ferguson (photograph by Fay Fox, courtesy of the Handel and Haydn Society)
In a little less that a month’s time, Voices of Music (VoM) will present the second of the four programs prepared for the 2026–27 season. The title of the program will be Virtuoso Concertos, providing a welcome departure from the plethora of “holiday” offerings at this time of year. Flutist Emi Ferguson will be the guest artist, joining Hanneke van Proosdij for a performance of a concerto for recorder and flute by Georg Philipp Telemann.
Ferguson will also begin the program with a performance of “Il Gardellino” (the goldfinch), the third of the concertos in Vivaldi’s Opus 10 collection of six flute sonatas. Specifics for the other two Vivaldi concertos have not been adequately specified. Violinist Cynthia Miller Freivogel will perform one of the many solo violin concertos; and the program will conclude with a concerto for violin (Elizabeth Blumenstock) and cello (William Skeen). The remaining work on the program will be one of the ten violin concertos by Johann Georg Pisendel with Alana Youssefian Ruocco as soloist.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 12. The venue will be the Sol Joseph Recital Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 50 Oak Street. Tickets may be purchased through a Tix Web page. Prices range from $63 for adults to $10 for full-time student with valid identification.
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