Photograph of Bruno Walter made at the time that the original tracks for the Warner collection were recorded (from the Amazon.com Web page for the box set being discussed)
The recordings of the music of Richard Wagner in Warner Classics box set of performances by conductor Bruno Walter extend over about a decade between 1925 and 1935. The first three are entirely instrumental, while the last is devoted to scenes from both the first and second acts of Die Walküre. This amounts to the last four CDs in the box. Readers who feel that Wagner was short-changed should recall that Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, and Gustav Mahler were all limited to only two CDs. Furthermore, the Wagner offerings on those four CDs are preceded by the overture to Carl Maria von Weber’s Die Freischütz on the very first track. Most of the selections were recorded in London; but the set concludes with performances by the Vienna Philharmonic. The instrumental selection is Wagner’s “Siegfried-Idyll,” and the final CD accounts for the first three scenes of the first act of Die Walküre, followed by two scenes from the second act.
This is very much a you-take-what-you-can-get offering. Nevertheless, I was delighted to encounter the performances of Sieglinde and Siegmund on the final CD by soprano Lotte Lehmann and tenor Lauritz Melchior. Warner made it a point to make sure that listeners knew that all of the tracks were remastered “from best available sources!” As far as I am concerned, I had no trouble taking what I got, since all of the content in this collection shows up again in much more recent recordings!
Will I revisit these CDs? Clearly, where such significant vocalists and Lehmann and Melchior are concerned, I have no trouble taking what I can get! By the same count, I have enjoyed revisiting Wagner’s instrumental offerings through Walter’s approaches to interpretation, which have consistently maintained my attention with regard to both dynamics and pace. Some of this may be due to nostalgia, since my earliest listening days included Columbia long-playing albums of recordings that Walter made in New York. However, the tracks in this box go back to the early days of commercial recording; and I have been impressed by how the mastering technique has led to more satisfying accounts of detail than I had anticipated!
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