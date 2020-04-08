When this site was first created, it involved examination of many issues other than those involving the performance of music. Over the last few years I have narrowed my focus, simply to keep my plate from getting too full. Nevertheless, I feel that the following opinion piece is one that deserves all the circulation it can get:
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/free-market-deepen-coronavirus-crisis-200408122743522.html
Mind you, there is probably nothing in this article that cannot be found in the writings of Max Weber; but this particularly piece has the advantage of being less opaque!
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
A Necessary Departure from the Usual
Labels: authority, business, disaster, economy, health care, irrationality, Max Weber, medicine, social theory, value
