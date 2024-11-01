TLES to Revive Collaboration with Post:ballet

Towards the middle of this month, The Living Earth Show (TLES), the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson, will again join forces with the dancers of Robert Dekkers’ Post:ballet. The performance will be a revival of the full-evening composition Lyra, 65 minutes in duration with no intermission. The performance will take place at the Roar Shack, which has been the new “home base” for TLES since the venue opened this past September 20.
Travis Andrews and Andy Meyerson performing the music for the “Hades and Persephone” episode in Lyra (from the YouTube video of this performance)
For those that missed the world premiere performance of Lyra, it is an extended dance interpretation of the myth of Hades’ abduction of Persephone into the Underworld, choreographed by Vanessa Thiessen. The choreography was created and executed in the outdoor settings of the arid landscapes of Eastern California, where it was captured on video by filmmaker Benjamin Tarquin. As a result, the performance synthesizes the coordination of TLES playing in “real time” with the “documented” actions in the video. The music was composed by Samuel Carl Adams, and the choreography was created by Dekkers.
The Roar Shack is located in the heart of the Mid-Market district at 34 Seventh Street. There will be two performances on Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15. Doors will open for drinks at 6:30 p.m., and the performance itself will begin at 7:30 p.m. Those attending can then enjoy a “Postshow Hang” with the performers after Lyra has concluded, and the evening will conclude at 9:30 p.m. Admission will be a “Pay What You Can” amount between $1 and $100. Eventbrite has created separate Web pages for advance payment on Thursday and Friday.
