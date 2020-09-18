SF Music Day 2020 Offerings Announced

This year the thirteenth edition of SF Music Day, the free annual music festival presented by InterMusic SF, will be offered in a special online format. There will be exclusive premiere performances by ten jazz, classical, chamber, and global music ensembles, which will be streamed between noon and 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25. All of the offerings will be pre-recorded especially for this event in Herbst Theatre, one of the four venues in the Veterans Building that has hosted SF Music Day performances in the past.
The offerings will be divided into two categories, each of which will involve five ensembles. The first of those categories will be Classical & Contemporary Music. The ensembles and their respective offerings will be as follows:
- The Del Sol String Quartet will present the world premiere of “A Popular Tune,” composed on a commission from the quartet by Jung Yoon Wie; other works on the program were commissioned by the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music, including compositions by Kerwin Young and Andrew Rodriguez.
- The Telegraph Quartet will perform Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Opus 34 (third) quartet in D major, which he composed in 1945 (the same year in which he composed his Opus 35 violin concerto, dedicated to Alma Mahler and premiered by Jascha Heifetz).
- The Musical Art Quintet will premiere Pandemic Reflections, a nuevo tango suite composed by its bassist, Sasha Jacobsen.
- The trio of violinist Tom Stone, pianist Elizabeth Dorman, and cellist Amos Yang will play Johannes Brahms’ Opus 8 (first) piano trio in B major.
- The AIR Trio, led by pianist Motoko Honda, will perform her new improvisatory work, “Soundscape of Our Present Minds,” scored for prepared piano, electric guitar, and percussion.
The five offerings in the Jazz & Global Music Traditions category will be as follows:
- The Mads Men ensemble, led by violinist Mads Tolling, will revisit classic tunes from Sixties television, film, and radio.
- Harpist Destiny Muhammad will lead a trio in performances of her own music and arrangements of songs by Marvin Gaye and Dorothy Ashby.
- The trio of guitarist Ricardo Peixoto, pianist Marcos Silva, and percussionist Brian Rice will play a set of Brazilian jazz.
- Guitarist Terrence Brewer will play a set that will combine his original works with jazz and blues standards.
- Two of the members of Quartet San Francisco, violinist Jeremy Cohen and cellist Andrés Vera, will present a program of original string duos inspired by tango music and vintage jazz.
All of these pre-recorded performances will be streamed through the InterMusic SF home page. All of the offerings will be free. Neither tickets nor reservations will be required to launch the streaming facility. Any addition information about the scheduling of these ten sets will be provided when it becomes available.
