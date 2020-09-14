The Bleeding Edge: 9/14/2020

Readers should know by now that this column has been an uneven affair. Its last appearance was three weeks ago, almost entirely due to the San Francisco International Piano Festival. This week may not quite be “feast after famine;” but, to my surprise, there are three live-streamed events, all of which are likely to appeal to adventurous listeners. As was the case with last June’s dispatch, there is no need to provide information about venues. However, because these are real-time streams, the time of the performance will be provided, along with all relevant hyperlinks. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, September 18, 7 p.m.: The next installment in the “ONLINE Series” of How Music is Made programs prepared by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) will feature the online premiere of pianist Myra Melford’s “Homogeneous Infiltration.” Melford composed the work for improvising soloist, and she will be the performer. The performance will be introduced and discussed by co-hosts composer Amadeus Regucera and oboist Kyle Bruckmann. The event will be streamed through the YouTube home page for SFCMP. There will be no charge, but viewers are encouraged to make a donation through a Web page on the SFCMP Web site.
Saturday, September 19, 8 p.m.: Mills College will live-stream a recital by cellist and composer Tomeka Reid, who currently holds the Darius Milhaud Chair in Music Composition. Reid has emerged as one of the most adventurous musicians in Chicago’s jazz community. She will be joined by percussionist Adam Vida. In addition, her improvisations will be accompanied by improvised video created by Selenia Trepp. There is no charge for this event, but registration will be required through an Eventbrite event page. Those registering can also include a donation prior to checkout. Once checkout has been completed, information about the streaming source will be provided.
Sunday, September 20, 5 p.m.: Composer Joseph Collins Wicht will visit the Center for New Music (C4NM) to present selections from his Trinity song cycle. He will be joined by three vocalists, tenors Jesse Barrett and Samuel Brondfield and bass Terrence McLaughlin. Wicht will accompany at the piano.
As previously reported, C4NM is now selling tickets for its live-streamed events. All tickets must be purchased no later that 45 minutes prior to showtime (4:15 p.m. this coming Sunday). General admission will be $5 and C4NM members will be admitted free of charge. As in the past, tickets can be purchased through a Vendini event page. At 4:30 p.m. all ticket-holders will receive electronic mail with a link to the YouTube video site, which will present the streaming of the concert. Further information can be found on the C4NM event page for this concert.
