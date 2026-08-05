ARTZenter Announces Next World Premieres

Composer Matthew Lam (from his Web page from the University of Rochester, where he is a Teaching Assistant at the Eastman School of Music)
Readers may recall that, this past June, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP), led by Artistic Director & Conductor Eric Dudley, presented a concert of world premiere performances made possible by the Emerging Composer Grant Program presented by the ARTZenter Institute. Yesterday I learned that the next of these concerts will be taking place at the beginning of this coming September. Once again, there will four works on the program with composers and titles as follows:
- Ella Kaale: flotsam
- Matthew Lam: Witchcraft II: Sacrificial Ritual
- James Larkins: One Thousand Self Portraits
- Xingyue Song: Crosshair Offset
Also once again, there will probably be an intermission between the second and third selections. At the time of the application, all four of these composers were enrolled in degree-granting programs at United States colleges, universities, or conservatories. The grant included a stipend of $3000, along with funds to support travel and accommodations to participate in the ARTZenter residency in San Francisco.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, September 8. It will take place at the Brava Theatre, which is located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street. The performance will be presented free of admission, and no reservations will be required.
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