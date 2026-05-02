Program Details for Final Schwabacher Recitals

Further information about the works that will be performed in the programs for last two Schwabacher Recital Series concerts has now been released. Readers may recall that these will take place at two different venues, both on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. General seating tickets will be $30, and a Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for each of the two performances. Program venues and specifics have been finalized as follows:
May 5: Baritone Gabriel Natal-Báez will present a program entitled Paths of the Heart. He will be accompanied at the piano by Tzu Kuang Tan. His song cycle will be relatively short, the three settings of poems by Paul Morand for Maurice Ravel’s Don Quichotte á Dulcinée. Miguel de Cervantes will be coupled with Federico García Lorca with the performance of Miquel Ortega’s “Dos Canciones del Romancer Gitano de Federico García Lorca.” The program will conclude with four Latin American songs by Luis Antonio Ramirez, Manuel Ponce, Astor Piazzolla, and Alfonso Esparza Oteo, respectively. The program will begin with six selections from Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Songs of Travel and four of Franz Schubert’s settings of poems by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. The performance will take place at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, located at 1187 Franklin Street near the corner of Geary Boulevard.
Max Sievgot’s 1912 painting of Francisco d’Andrade in the role of Don Giovanni (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
June 16: The final recitalist will be bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen; but he will be joined by five of this year’s Merola Opera Program participants: sopranos Shannon Crowley and Charlotte Kelso, tenors Chester Seungyup Han and Ryan Bryce, and baritone Paul Jang. Pianist Deven Shah, also in the Merola Program, will share the piano with Ketelsen’s accompanist, Carrie-Ann Matheson. The program will conclude with two operatic selections, “Là ci darem la mano” from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 527 Don Giovanni and “Ed or fra noi, parliam da buoni amici” from Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca. The song selections will be by Ravel, Henri Duparc, Gioachino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi, Francesco Schira, and Ottorino Respighi. The venue will be the Barbro Osher Recital Hall, which is on the top (eleventh) floor of the Bowes Center of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, located at 200 Van Ness Avenue.
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