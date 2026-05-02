Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: the 3rd Visit

The members of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain making it clear that they take their music seriously (photograph by Stefan Mager, courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Last night in Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Performances concluded its 2025–26 season with a third appearance of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. George Hinchcliffe continues to manage as Musical Director; but, as in the past, he did not make an appearance. The stage was occupied, as it was at the last visit in April of 2024, by seven performers playing a diversity of instruments. The Concert Ukulele was played by Guy Hargreaves and Leisa Rea, the latter doubling on sopranino ukulele. Peter Brooke Turner played soprano ukulele. Ben Rouse and Laura Currie both played tenor ukulele with the lower register shared by Ben Hales on baritone ukulele and Laurie Higgins on bass ukulele.
As usual, the program was a diverse one. Television was honored with theme music from both Bonanza and The Muppet Show (one for each side of the pond). The concert genre was shared by the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies” from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet and the can-can music from Jacques Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld. The more popular side saw a quodlibet of “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Love Story,” and “Killing Me Softly.” These were the most familiar selections from the broader diversity of the entire evening.
Taken as a whole, the content was as rich as ever; but the musicians kept things going at their usual breakneck clip. Personally, I enjoy an evening in which the performance technique is as diverse as the selections being performed. Indeed, the diversity of this one single program served as a perfect reflection on the overall diversity of this season’s offerings. I look forward to many return visits by this ensemble in the future.
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