MOR to Present World Premiere of Opera

Howard Reich, contributing librettist for The Dialogue of Memories (photograph by Pam Becker)
This month will see the next performance of a production by Music of Remembrance (MOR), the organization with the mission of remembering the Holocaust through music with concert performances, educational programs, recordings, and commissions of new works. This year’s offering will be the world premiere of The Dialogue of Memories, a new opera composed by Tom Cipullo, who also created the libretto in partnership with Chicago Tribune journalist Howard Reich. The source for the narrative was Reich’s book, The Art of Inventing Hope: Conversations with Elie Wiesel.
The opera has only three characters, Wiesel (Daniel Belcher), Reich (Dominic Armstrong), and Reich’s mother Sonia (Megan Marino). Howard introduces the opera with the words, “I suffer from an event I have not even experienced.” That event is the Holocaust, and the experiences are Sonia’s.
As was the case last year, this production will be given only one performance in the Presidio Theatre at 99 Moraga Avenue. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. Ticket prices will be between $38 and $71. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the Web page for tickets does not have a working hyperlink for making purchases. As a result, the best option for arranging for tickets will be to call the venue at 415-960-3949.
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