SF Philharmonic to Feature String Ensemble

Poster design for this month’s performance by the San Francisco Philharmonic Orchestra
This month’s performance by the San Francisco Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosted by the Saint Joseph’s Arts Society. The title of the program will be String Masterworks, and the entire program will be performed by the string section. The program will conclude with one of the major compositions for a string ensemble, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 48 in C major, given the title “Serenade for Strings.” This significant work for the string section will be complemented in the first half of the program with Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.” The program will begin with “Palladio,” composed by Karl Jenkins in 1995. This will be followed by Joaquín Turina’s “La oración del torero,” originally composed for either four lutes or a string quartet. The remaining work on the program will be the strings-only version of the fifth “Hungarian Dance” composed by Johannes Brahms.
This concert will take place one week from today, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8. The venue will be Saint Joseph’s Arts Society San Francisco, which is located at 1401 Howard Street, on the southwest corner of 10th Street. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a City Box Office Web page for $35 or $40. Tickets will be sold at the door for $50. The duration of the program will be 90 minutes.
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