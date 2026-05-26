The Bleeding Edge: 5/25/2026

This may turn out to be the busiest Bleeding Edge week of the year. It may also have the highest “density,” since all of the events will take place between Thursday and Sunday. The only event that has already been announced will be the three premiere performances of The Glance, a two-hour “laptopera” based on the myth of Orpheus. As was announced at the beginning of this month, these will take place at the ODC Theater at 8 p.m. on May 29 and 30 and at 4 p.m. on May 31. The remaining events in this busy week will be as follows:
Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr Tipple’s: The Astrid Kuljanic Trio will be led by Kuljanic, who is a Croatian vocalist. According to the background information on the BayImproviser Web page (hyperlinked above), her “journey from the Balkans to New York has allowed her to absorb Jazz, Brazilian, and acquire an advanced knowledge of performing with electronics using Ableton Live.” Rhythm will be provided by local musicians Mat Muntz on bass and drummer Scott Amendola. By this time most readers probably already know that the venue is located in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street.
Friday, May 29, 6 p.m., COVEN: Koto player Shinobu Eto is currently visiting the Bay Area from Tokyo. He will give a trio performance with Jorge Bachmann managing electronic gear and percussionist Kevin Corcoran. The two of them have collaborated for some time, and this will be Eto’s first-time trio improvisation. The venue is located in the basement of the building at 543 Howard Street.
Friday, May 29, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: David Michalak will present a program entitled Other Dimensions In Sound & Eye-Full Films. These will be original 16mm prints; and some of the titles will be “The Spoken Word,” “Once a Face,” “Start Talking,” and “Not Quite Right.” The opening set will be a duo performance by Nancy Beckman on shakuhachi, performing with Cindy Webster, alternating between hurdy-gurdy and singing saw. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, May 29, 7 p.m., Gray Area Art And Technology: This will be a night of electronic and multimedia compositions by ten Stanford University composers. Those composers will be Anna Golubkova, Brian Brown, Calvin Van Zytveld, Lemon Guo, Nicholas Shaheed, Mercedes Montemayor, Walker Smith, Mohammad H. Javaheri, Héloïse Garry, and Kimia Koochakzadeh-Yazdi. The performance will take place in the Grand theatre, located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street.
Friday, May 29, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Bass guitarist Dave Parker will lead a septet. Unfortunately, he did not give the full names of five of his performers. However, the two familiar members will be Aaron Bennett on baritone saxophone and guitarist Karl Evangelista. Once again, this is a venue that is probably known to many (most?) readers, located at 653 Chenery Street.
Saturday, May 30, 3 p.m., Slash: MOVEMENTS FOR MOVEMENT IN THE EVENT OF BEING MOVED is an event (what else?) structured in four symphonic movements. It was conceptualized by Yiming Clara working in partnership with Gianna Caudillo, Denise Heredia, Cammie Lee, and Jiang Nanyi. The performance is described on the Web page as “a concurrence of discrete performances, from dance, music, and ekphrasis to cutting a wall and serving tea.” Those in my generation would probably call it “Anything can happen day!” The venue is located at 1150 25th Street.
Saturday, May 30, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a release party for the release of a CD by the Klaxon Mutant Jazz All-Stars. This is a quintet with trumpeter Henry Hung and Kasey Knudsen on saxophone on the front line. Rhythm will be provided by Colin Hogan on keyboards, bassist Jonathan Herrera, and Eric Garland on drums. For those that did not already see it above, the venue is located at 653 Chenery Street.
Sunday, May 31, noon, Center for New Music: Clarinetist Ben Goldberg will lead a trio with rhythm provided by Tim Bulkley on drums and vibraphonist Dillon Vado. He describes his music as “pre-experientialism that aims for the heart & arrives through the ears.” This is another familiar venue; but, for those encountering it for the first time, it is located at 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for students and members of the Center.
Two of the tigers inspiring the Three Trapped Tigers Recorder Duo
Sunday, May 31, 4 p.m., Forte House: The members of the Three Trapped Tigers Recorder Duo are Tom Bickley and David Barnett. They will be making a return visit to the venue. Composers on the program will include Alvin Curran, Tom Bickley, John Baldwyne, and Bohuslav Martinů, as well as selections from the Faenza Codex. The suggested donation is $35, which will include a gourmet buffet of finger food and a wine bar. The venue is located at 1498 24th Street.
Sunday, May 31, 7:30 p.m., Artists’ Television Access: As usual, this will be a program of three-projector celluloid meditation. The improvisational trio Rewards Program will provide the soundtrack. The venue is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street.
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