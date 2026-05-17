Fewer Choices for Second Weekend in June

Guitarist Lyle Sheffler (from a previous article on this site)
Choices for the second weekend of next month are much more modest than those for the first. Indeed, it may be possible for those that are well-skilled at “getting from here to there” may be able to attend both events. On the other hand, the contrast in content may limit the number of readers attempting to do so! As of this writing, there are only two events, both taking place on Saturday, June 13; and the first will give both afternoon and evening performances. Specifics are as follows:
1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Curran Theatre: In the words of the press release from the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC), Dolly! A Pride Show will be “a joyful, unapologetic celebration of queer love, resilience, and chosen family—set to the music and spirit of the one and only Dolly Parton.” (Mind you, this is the first time that Parton’s name has appeared on this site; but SFGMC never seems to shy away from diversity!) The program will be two hours in duration with one twenty-minute intermission. Tickets are being managed by ATG Tickets, and their Web page will process tickets for either (or both) of the two performances.
4:30 p.m., Noe Valley: Guitarist Lyle Sheffler will present a solo recital for a house concert. This promises to be a diverse program of (as can be seen on the Groupmuse Web page) “timeless classical pieces by composers from different countries and centuries.” Most listeners will probably have their first encounter with music by the nineteenth-century guitarist Dionisio Aguado y García for the first time with the performance of “Andante y Rondo,” the second piece in the composer’s Opus 2, Trois Rondo Brillants. (Some of them may have already encountered this composer from one of Sheffler’s YouTube Web pages.) Tickets may be purchased through the above Groupmuse Web page, which currently lists 20 of 31 spots available. Reservations may be made for $5, while payment at the door will be $20.
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