Spoleto Festival USA: the Final Release

Cover of the album being discussed (from its Amazon.com Web page)
As was the case with the preceding album, Live from Spoleto 2025: Chamber Music, Vol. 1, the second volume will be released this coming Friday. Once again, Amazon.com has already created a Web page for processing pre-orders for MP3 downloads. There are six tracks on the album, which are given a more formal structure than those on the first volume.
This structure basically amounts to a dialogue between two cultures. The more familiar is the Baroque period, represented by three of the “Four Seasons” violin concertos by Antonio Vivaldi, those for summer, autumn, and winter. Each of these is a “response” to the “call” of a performance by Persian vocalist Mahsa Vahdat. The titles of those selections are “A Thousand Birds will Chant Your Song,” “Dialogue With the Beloved,” and “Vaya Vaya.” Finding any connections between the songs and the seasons will be left as an exercise for the listener!
Having now traversed all of the Spoleto 2025 albums, I have to say that this one was the most satisfying because it presented the most convincing structural framework. Indeed, one could take Vahdat’s performance as a point of departure and listen to the entire album as a “dialogue” between Persian songs and Vivaldi’s concertos. Mind you, I have not tried to seek out any connections between the texts of those songs and the seasons that Vivaldi depicts; but, from a purely listening point of view, the couplings are definitely satisfying. Of the three albums I encountered, beginning with the Orchestra release, this second volume of chamber music “led the pack” with both its structure and the quality of the performances.
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