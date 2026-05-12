SFS Programs for June, 2026

We are not yet even halfway through the month of May, and the first concert to be presented by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) next month is already sold out! This will probably not come as a surprise to many, since cellist Yo-Yo Ma will be the concerto soloist in a performance of Edward Elgar’s cello concerto under the baton of James Gaffigan for a one-time only program taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1. The first half will be devoted entirely to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 551 symphony in C major, his final (41st) symphony given the title “Jupiter.”
Fortunately, this will mark the beginning of an impressively busy and diverse series of performances, most of which will be taking place in Davies Symphony Hall. Those determined not to miss out on any of the other events next month, will, as usual, be able to take advantage of the hyperlinks in this article for purchasing tickets; and (of course) tickets may also be acquired at the Box Office, which is at the entrance to Davies on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The remaining events of the month are as follows:
Wednesday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.: The fifth season of the Shenson Spotlight Series will conclude with a violin recital by Njioma Grevious, accompanied at the piano by Andrew Goodridge. The program will be framed by two “second sonatas” from two different centuries. It will begin with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1003, the second of his sonatas for violin with keyboard accompaniment, composed in the key of A minor, and conclude with Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 94a, also a second sonata, this time in the key of D major. The middle of the program will see Johannes Brahms’ contribution to the “F-A-E Sonata” (the other contributors being Robert Schumann and his pupil Albert Dietrich), the Scherzo movement in the key of C minor. The twentieth century will be represented by Olivier Messiaen’s “Theme and Variations.” The most recent works on the program will be Electra Perivolaris’ “Within the drifting contours of the land…” and Clarence Cameron White’s “Levee Dance.”
Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, 7:30 p.m.: Mezzo Sasha Cooke will return to Davies for a program conducted by Elim Chan. She will sing both the song cycle Les Nuits d’été by Hector Berlioz and the “Liebestod” from the conclusion of Richard Wagner’s opera Tristan und Isolde. The latter will be preceded by Wagner’s prelude for the opera. The program will begin with Felix Mendelssohn’s overture for the incidental music he prepared for a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it will conclude with Claude Debussy’s “La Mer.”
Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 14, 2 p.m.: Tianyi Lu, born in China and now living in New Zealand, will make her SFS conducting debut. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Violinist María Dueñas will be the soloist in a performance of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s violin concerto. The program will begin with “Zhiân,” composed by Iman Habibi and dedicated to “the brave people of Iran, in the hope of better days ahead.”
Saturday, June 13, 4 p.m.: The next Free Community Performance hosted by a branch of the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will take place at the Chinatown branch. Violinist Kingston Ho and Katarzyna Bryla on viola will contribute to the celebration of the 105th anniversary of that branch. This will be an open house (no charge for admission), which will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Web page has been created for details about all the individual events. The concert will be the final event in the program. The venue is located at 1135 Powell Street.
Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.: Trumpeter and vocalist Herb Alpert will bring the latest incarnation of his Tijuana Brass ensemble to Davies. Last year marked the 60th anniversary of Alpert’s iconic album Whipped Cream & Other Delights, which will probably serve as the “primary source” of the selections. They will include “The Lonely Bull,” “Spanish Flea,” “Taste of Honey,” “Mexican Shuffle,” and “Tijuana Taxi.”
Thursday, June 18, and Saturday, June 20, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 21, 2 p.m.: James Gaffigan will conduct a program devoted entirely to Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 125, his final (ninth) complete symphony composed in the key of D minor. This is often known (but not by the composer) as the “Choral” symphony, since it involves a full chorus (the SFS Chorus directed by Jenny Wong) and four vocal soloists. Two of those vocalists will be making debut performances, soprano Jessica Faselt and bass Peixin Chen. The other two will be mezzo Kelley O’Connor and tenor Thomas Cooley.
Saturday, June 20, 2 p.m.: This will be the second of the three Free Community Performances this month. This one will take place at the SFPL North Beach Branch. Once again, two musicians will perform: violinist Yvette Kraft and Davis You on cello. This branch is located at 850 Columbus Avenue.
Wednesday, June 24, 5:30 p.m.: The final library performance will take place at the Sunset Branch. This will be another duo of violin (Jessie Fellows) and viola (Katie Kadarauch). The branch is located at 1350 18th Avenue.
Conductor Stéphane Denève (from the event page for the concert he will be conducting)
Thursday, June 25, 2 p.m., and Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, 7:30 p.m.: The final Orchestra Series of the season will be conducted by Stéphane Denève. The soloist will be organist Olivier Latry making his debut in the Orchestral Series. He will make the most of his visit, performing in two of the three works on the program. The intermission will be preceded by Francis Poulenc’s organ concerto and followed by Camille Saint-Saëns’ third symphony, his Opus 78 in C minor, which is (as the Wikipedia page puts it) “popularly’” known as the “Organ Symphony.” The overture for the program will be the first SFS performances of “Flammenschrift,” composed by Guillaume Connesson.
Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m.: The season will conclude with the final Chamber Music recital in Davies. Twelve musicians will participate accounting for four significantly diverse compositions. The most “traditional” of the offerings will be the final selection: Gabriel Fauré’s Opus 12, his piano trio in D minor. Violinist Sarn Oliver will lead a performance of his own string quartet entitled “CAT” (contemporary artful tonalities). Joan Tower will contribute the most intriguing title: “Petroushskates.” The program will begin with “Taheke” by Gareth Farr.
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