May Concluding with Organ Jazz at Chez Hanny

Hammond organist Kevin Gerzevitz (from the home page of his Web site)
This month’s second gig at Jazz Chez Hanny will take place at the very end of this month (Sunday, May 31). The performance will be by the B3B4 Organ Jazz Quartet, which is led by organist Kevin Gerzevitz. His last visit was with the Patrick Greene Trio. However, what may be of more interest to readers is that he was one of the performers to showcase the Hammond B3 Organ when Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club devoted all the performances this past August to organ combos. The other members of Gerzevitz’ quartet for this month will be Patrick Wolff, alternating between saxophone and clarinet, guitarist Scott Foster, and Daniel Foltz on drums.
Regular readers probably know by now that these events begin at 4 p.m. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
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