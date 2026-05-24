SFO Announces Program for Pride 2026

Photograph of last year’s Pride Concert by Kristen Loken
Some readers may recall that this past Wednesday saw the announcement on this site of the program Dearly, Queerly, Over the Rainbow, the contribution of the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) to this year’s 56th annual Pride Celebration. Of course, BARS is not the only ensemble to prepare for the event. San Francisco Opera (SFO) has announced its second annual Pride Concert, which, as most readers will probably expect, will be performed in the War Memorial Opera House. The SFO Orchestra will be conducted by Robert Mollicone. Program details have not yet been announced; but three vocal soloists will perform with the musicians: soprano Melody Moore, mezzo Nikola Printz, and baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. The host for the event will be Sapphira Cristál, best known as Miss Congeniality for Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
As might be expected, there will be a diverse ensemble of composers involved with different genres. The nineteenth century will be accounted for with music by Umberto Giordano, Charles Gounod, and Jacques Offenbach. However, it is also worth noting that the program will include a composition by Michael Tilson Thomas (who died almost exactly a month ago).
The performance will take place a little less than a week after the BARS concert. It will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26. Most readers probably already know that the venue is located at 301 Van Ness Avenue, directly across from City Hall on the southwest corner of Grove Street. Ticket prices range from $30 to $229 and may be purchased at the Box Office or by calling 415-864-3330. SFO has also created a Web page for online purchases. There will be a facility fee of two or three dollars, depending on the seat location. Box Office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM on Monday and 10 AM to 6 PM Tuesday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased by phone on Saturday between 10 AM and 6 PM.
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