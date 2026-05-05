Terry Riley’s 90th Birthday Celebration Delayed

Photographs of Sarah Cahill and Terry Riley (courtesy of Jensen Artists)
Composer and pianist Terry Riley was born on June 24, 1935, meaning that he had reached the age of ninety almost a year ago. Pianist Sarah Cahill had planned to celebrate the occasion this past December with a program entitled Terry Riley at 90: A Piano Celebration. However, the event, which had been scheduled for performance at the Main Library building of the San Francisco Public Library in the Civic Center, had to be rescheduled due to a power outage. Now, as Riley nears his 91st birthday, Cahill will finally give her performance towards the end of this month.
When this event was first announced on this site, Cahill had not yet finalized her program. I now know that the Riley compositions she will play will include “Keyboard Studies,” “Be Kind to One Another,” “The Walrus in Memoriam,” “Fandango on the Heaven Ladder,” and “The Great Beauty.” As was originally planned, Cahill will also play works by contemporary composers Danny Clay (“Circle Songs”) and Samuel Carl Adams (“Shade Studies”).
Also as was originally announced, the performance will take place at the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library. It will be held in the Latino Room, which is on the lower level of the building. It will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24; and it will be free and open to the public. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 100 Larkin Street; and, because this is a “public” library, there will be no charge for admission!
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