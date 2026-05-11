The Bleeding Edge: 5/11/2026

Instead of a busy weekend, this week’s activities will be confined to performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. As was the case last week, the only previously reported event will be the two solo sets by Alex Abalos and Roco Córdova at Audium, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16. All of the remaining events take place at “usual suspects” venues as follows:
Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As is usually the case, this will be a four-set evening. Fletcher Pratt calls his genre “darkitecture,” bringing video together with both digital and analog synthesis. Hen House will perform music from their album Her Thrown, which was released a little less than a year ago. Almost no information is available about Heco Davis other than the fact that, for at least eighteen years, he has run a performance space called Heco’s Palace used by the Composer’s Decomposed Series. The final set will be taken by the duo of Isabelle Waldner Kalb and Conner Tomaka, who performed the penultimate set for this year’s Day of Noise marathon. The Lounge is located in Haight-Ashbury at 552 Haight Street. Admission is between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, May 15, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Saxophonist Larry Ochs will lead a combo, whose other members have not yet been announced. As many (most?) readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, May 15, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music: Percussionist Scott Amendola will lead a trio of three “creative forces.” The other two will be saxophonist Kasey Knudsen and Mat Muntz on drums. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for members and students. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
Friday, May 15, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: Seeing is Forgetting will be a duo performance. Henry Solomon will alternate between baritone saxophone and bass clarinet, accompanied by Elori Saxl performing on a diversity of analog synthesizers. The title of the performance is also the title of their latest album, which they describe as “an exploration in presence, physicality, intuition, and vulnerability.” This is yet another familiar venue for most readers, located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street.
Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m., Center for New Music (C4NM): As was announced late last month, C4NM will host the next performance by the San Francisco chamber group Ensemble for These Times (E4TT). The program will celebrate the release of E4TT’s sixth album, entitled El Tiempo Latine. The tracks present diverse works by nine different composers from Argentina, Cuba, Mexico, and the United States. Performance of the tracks will include soloist Lylia Guion on violin and coloratura soprano Chelsea Hollow. There will be no charge for admission, but reservations are recommended through the Web site for this performance.
Portrait photograph of all the members of SFCMP (from the BayImproviser Web page for this Saturday’s performance)
Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Knuth Music Hall, San Francisco State University: Also as was announced in that same article, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) will conclude its 55th season with their American Reflections: Full Circle program; the campus of San Francisco State University is located at 1600 Holloway Street.
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