Earplay’s “Final Answer” to Ives?

The end of this month will see the conclusion of Earplay’s 41st season. At least some readers will probably recall by now that the title of the season is Answering The Unanswered Question, inspired by Charles Ives’ enigmatic orchestral composition, “The Unanswered Question.” Once again, the program will begin with an arrangement of that music by Bruce Bennett scored for flute (Tod Brody), clarinet (Peter Josheff), violin (Terrie Baune), viola (Ellen Ruth Rose), cello (Thalia Moore), and synthesizer (Margaret Halbig)
Trevor Weston, one of the composers whose music will be given its world premiere
All of the remaining works on the program were composed in the current century. These include two world premiere performances. Aida Shirazi’s “still…” was composed for flute, clarinet, and viola on an Earplay commission. The commission for Trevor Weston’s “Time Pieces” was provided by the Fromm Foundation, and its world premiere will be performed by the full ensemble conducted by Mary Chung. The other full-ensemble work on the program will be Edmund Song’s “FlareStruck,” which won Earplay’s 2025 Vibrant Shores Composers Competition. The remaining works on the program will be Elliott Carter’s string trio, composed in 2011, and “Four Score,” composed by Anthony Brandt in 2013 for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano.
This concert will take place on Monday, May 25, again beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. As usual, there will be a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. This will be a Groupmuse Night Out program with general admission for $15 and a $10 rate for Supermusers. Tickets can be purchased through a Groupmuse Web page.
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