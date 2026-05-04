The Bleeding Edge: 5/4/2026

This week the Bleeding Edge will be confined entirely to a busy weekend. Once again, the only event that will follow up on last week will be the next two solo sets by Alex Abalos and Roco Córdova at Audium, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9. Events not yet announced are as follows:
Saturday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 10, 6 p.m., NOHSpace: Agnes Szelag and Amy Lewis will present Aura, an immersive multimedia work that explores the cycles of the natural and human worlds. Those cycles are based on four twelve-minute movements, each involving a different aspect of the natural world: jungle, desert, mountain, and ocean. Video images explore the different textures and colors of fabrics, which are then realized through both sound and movement. The performance is presented by the San Francisco International Arts Festival. It will take place at the Theatre of Yugen, and NOH Space is located at 2840 Mariposa Street. General admission will be $25 with an “Early Bird” fee of $20. Admission at the door will be $30; and a Web page has been created for purchasing tickets in advance, as well as a pass for the entire San Francisco International Arts Festival.
Saturday, May 9, 5:30 p.m., Muddy Waters Coffee & Lounge: Black Cedar is the rather unconventional trio of flute (Kris Palmer), cello (Robin Snyder Gerz), and guitar (Steve Lin).It began as a duo named after the naturally black wood of Palmer’s flute and the cedar from which Lin’s guitar was made. It subsequently expanded to a trio with the addition of the cello. This performance is also being presented by the San Francisco International Arts Festival with the same ticket prices and a Web page for purchasing tickets in advance and/or the Festival pass. The venue is located in the Mission at 521 Valencia Street.
Saturday, May 9, 6:30 p.m., Gray Area: Arvida Byström, Huntrezz Janos, Lou Fauroux, Yvonne Fang, and Sharon Zheng were commissioned by Gray Area and TITLES to each create an artificial intelligence model that reflected their own creative practices. They will present their results in a program curated by Alice Scope. The BayImproviser Web page says that this event will be “Free with RSVP;” but, unfortunately, it does not provide an address for making the reply! However, Gray Area is located at 2665 Mission Street.
Saturday, May 9, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: Multi-instrumentalist Cécile Schott composes as Colleen. Each of her works is shaped by her predetermined distinct instrumentation and parameters, including compositions scored entirely for music boxes, pocket synthesizers, and baroque stringed instruments. Her performance will probably draw upon her recent album, Libres antes de final. This will be a two-set evening with the second set taken by the collaborative duo of Sally Decker and Briana Marela. They were both originally soloists, but their partnership has led to the release of their debut album, Small Tremble in Slow Motion. As many (most?) readers probably know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street.
Sunday, May 10, 2:30 p.m., Muddy Waters Coffee & Lounge: Over the course of my writing, I have accumulated a generous number of recordings of performances by bassist Lisa Mezzacappa; but none of them have involved her performing with soprano saxophonist Bruce Ackley. Nevertheless, the advance material I received describes them as “long time collaborators and no strangers to spontaneously conceived soundscapes.” The venue is a relatively intimate space, which should be conducive to listening to their set of compelling improvised music that will explore the timbres and sonic qualities of two extremely different instruments. This will be another performance in the Mission, this time at 521 Valencia Street.
Percussionist Jacob Felix Heule (from the Web page for his Voicehandler performance)
Sunday, May 10, 8 p.m., Dead End Vintage: Vintage clothing may not be the ideal setting for free improvisation, but it may have more virtues than one might expect! The shop will host a three-set evening with one of the sets taken by “Mitch,” about whom no background has been provided! The other sets will be duos. The Gleaners pairs Matt Robidoux with Laetitia Sonami, and Voicehandler is the partnership of Danishta Rivero and Jacob Felix Heule. Both of these duos are imaginative in their performances, regardless of the nature of the setting in which they perform. The venue is located at 3370 19th Street.
Sunday, May 10, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: This will be a two-set evening with the opening set taken by the Heavy Arts Ensemble. Unfortunately, no information has been provided about this group. The other set will be taken by trumpeter Peter Evans. He will lead a trio called Being & Becoming, whose other members are drummer Tyshawn Sorey and Nick Jozwiak alternating between bass and synthesizer.
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