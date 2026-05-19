Pamela Z to Return to Roar Shack Next Month

Many (most?) readers probably know by now that the Roar Shack, which is located in SoMa, is the “home base” for The Living Earth Show (TLES), the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson. Last year the venue’s inaugural season concluded with a concert in which the duo performed with Qube Chix, the trio of Pamela Z, Julie Queen, and Leigh Evans. One month from today, Z will return to the Roar Shack, this time for a trio bringing her together with the TLES duo. According to the Eventbrite Web page for this show, the performance will explore “song, improvisation, chamber composition, and experimental performance as they build a SF-centric artistic vocabulary and practice.”
This program has been made possible by 836M, recently discussed on this site for the inauguration of its Young Artists Program. However, the performance itself will take place at the Roar Schack, which is located at 34 Seventh Street. The entry is through a secret side door on Odd Fellows Way, which is called Stevenson Street on the other side of Seventh. The “price of admission” is established by TLES through a hyperlink on the Eventbrite Web page for the event. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. one month from today on Friday, June 19.
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