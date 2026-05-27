Ninth Planet to Present Monodrama

Poster design for the performance being discussed
According to my archives, I have not written about the new music ensemble Ninth Planet since they began their season this past November. That said, next month the ensemble will perform the monodrama Mother Eve, with music by Emma Logan and original words by her husband, Patrick Smith. As might be guessed, the title character is the Eve in the book of Genesis. According to the advance material, the narrative “uses her as a kind of eternal icon, from the first false promise of paradise to all of humanity’s promises that follow.” The vocalist for this monodrama will be mezzo Kindra Scharich, accompanied by Ninth Planet musicians.
The event will be given only one performance, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and lasting for about two hours. The venue will be the Little Mission Studio at 455 Hampshire Street. General admission will be $33.85 with a Senior Discount of $28.52. There will also be a $17.85 “as-needed” rate, available for both students and educators. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page.
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