Summer with the Symphony: Only One Concert

Summer is when the repertoire presented by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) broadens to prioritize “entertainment” for its listeners. As a result, among the seven performances that will take place between July 1 and August 1, only one (the first) will present a basic “nuts and bolts” concert program. Fortunately, that offering should be well worthy of attention.
Conductor Chloé Van Soeterstède (from the Web page for her SFS performance)
Somewhat to my disappointment, the conductor has not yet earned herself a Wikipedia page. Chloé Van Soeterstède is the founder and director of Arch Sinfonia, a chamber orchestra based in London. She is also the Principal Guest Conductor of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Her Web page gives no indication of any previous performances in the United States; but, following her performance here, she will present almost the same program with the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center in the David Geffen Hall. The concerto will be Max Bruch’s Opus 26, his first violin concerto in G minor, with soloist Paul Huang. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 107, his fifth symphony in D major, given the title “Reformation.” Her San Francisco program will begin with the first SFS performance of a concert overture in D major by Elfrida Andrée.
This program will be given only one performance in Davies Symphony Hall. It will begin at the usual time, 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1; and a Web page has been created for seat selection, showing the prices for the different sections of the house. Ticket prices begin at $29 and range to $99. Tickets may also be acquired at the Box Office, which is at the entrance to Davies on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
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