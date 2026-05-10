SFCA to Premiere “New Voice” Composer

Poster design for the final SFCA concert (from the Web page for purchasing tickets)
The end of this month will see the last of the three concerts to be presented by San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon. The title of the program will be Love, Lost and Found, and it will feature three new works. Program specifics have not yet been finalized; but two of those premiere performances will involve the “usual suspects,” the Composer-in-Residence (Max Marcus) and the Composer-Not-in-Residence (Perter Hilliard). The third composer is Yuri Lee, winner of the New Voices Project competition. Other contributing composers from the current and last centuries will be Roger Nixon, Kirke Mechem, Daniel Afonso, Russell Burnham, and Allen Shearer. The earlier composers on the program will be Orlando di Lasso, Carlo Gesualdo, Claudio Monteverdi, Fanny Hensel, and Clara Schumann.
The performance will take place at 4 p.m. at the end of this month, on Sunday, May 31. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission at the door will be $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30. Tickets may be purchased online through a Ticketstripe Web page. Program specifics have not yet been released.
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