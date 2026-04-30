Next Month’s Final CMSF Programs

Next month will see the final two recitals in this year’s season in San Francisco presented by Chamber Music San Francisco (CMSF). Each will take place in a different venue, but both will be Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. The first will be in Herbst Theatre, which is located in the Veterans Building on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, and the second will take place in the Presidio Theatre at 99 Moraga Avenue. Specifics are as follows:
May 10: Russian-born pianist Olga Kern has been a favorite with CMSF audiences. Her last performance took place in February of 2023, when her program marked the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Rachmaninoff. She will begin the program with more Rachmaninoff, selecting single movements from three collections: the fourth (Presto in E minor) from the Opus 16 Six moments musicaux, the last (in the key of G minor) of the eight Opus 33 Études-Tableaux, and “Polichinelle,” the fourth of the five Morceaux de fantaisie (Opus 3). She will also play two of the eight Études in Alexander Scriabin’s Opus 42: the fourth in F-sharp major and the fifth in C-sharp minor. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky will “intervene” between Rachmaninoff and Scriabin with his “Méditation,” the fifth of the eighteen pieces collected in his Opus 72.
The other Russian selection will be “Islamey,” composed by Mily Balakirev. This will be followed by Astor Piazzolla’s “Tango Ballet.” The program will conclude with Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 81, the second of his piano quintets, composed in the key of A major. Kern will be joined by the members of the Dalí Quartet: violinists Ari Isaacman-Back and Carlos Rubio, Adriana Linares on viola, and cellist Jesús Morales.
Escher Quartet members Brook Speltz, Adam Barnett-Hart, Pierre Lapointe, and Bryan Lee (from the quartet’s home page)
May 17: The season will conclude with the return of the Escher Quartet, whose members are violinists Adam Barnett-Hart and Bryan Lee, Pierre Lapointe on viola, and cellist Brook Speltz. In the first half of the program, they will perform Giuseppe Verdi’s only string quartet, composed in the key of E minor. From the twentieth century they will play the “Adagio” movement from Samuel Barber’s Opus 11 quartet. They will also be joined by flutist Brandon Patrick George in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 285 flute quartet in D major and Amy Beach’s Opus 80, “Theme and Variations.” The program will conclude with Alberto Ginastera’s “Impresiones de la Puna” quintet.
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