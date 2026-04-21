May to Begin with American Bach Finale

Harpsichordists Gabriel Benton and Corey Jamason (courtesy of American Bach)
American Bach’s 37th season will conclude at the beginning of next month with a program entitled Bach’s Harpsichord. Two harpsichordists will contribute to the program, Gabriel Benton and Corey Jamason; but there will be a diversity of approaches to instrumentation. Thus, the program will begin with a solo harpsichord performance of BWV 903, the “Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue,” composed in the key of D minor. This will be followed by BWV 1019, the last of a set of six sonatas for violin and harpsichord in the key of G major. (The third movement of this sonata is a harpsichord solo in E minor.) The remainder of the program will involve strings in the instrumental ensemble for three concertos: BWV 1050 in D major, the fifth of the six “Brandenburg” concertos, BWV 1044 in A minor for flute, violin, and harpsichord, and BWV 1061, the C major concerto for two harpsichords. The instrumental soloists will be Bethanne Walker on flute and three violinists: Tatiana Chulochnikova, Toma Iliev, and YuEun Gemma Kim.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1111 O’Farrell Street, on the southwest corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices are between $44 and $111; and they may be purchased through a Tix Web page, which provides a diagram showing where remaining seats are available.
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