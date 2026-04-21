Tuesday, April 21, 2026

May to Begin with American Bach Finale

Harpsichordists Gabriel Benton and Corey Jamason (courtesy of American Bach)

American Bach’s 37th season will conclude at the beginning of next month with a program entitled Bach’s Harpsichord. Two harpsichordists will contribute to the program, Gabriel Benton and Corey Jamason; but there will be a diversity of approaches to instrumentation. Thus, the program will begin with a solo harpsichord performance of BWV 903, the “Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue,” composed in the key of D minor. This will be followed by BWV 1019, the last of a set of six sonatas for violin and harpsichord in the key of G major. (The third movement of this sonata is a harpsichord solo in E minor.) The remainder of the program will involve strings in the instrumental ensemble for three concertos: BWV 1050 in D major, the fifth of the six “Brandenburg” concertos, BWV 1044 in A minor for flute, violin, and harpsichord, and BWV 1061, the C major concerto for two harpsichords. The instrumental soloists will be Bethanne Walker on flute and three violinists: Tatiana Chulochnikova, Toma Iliev, and YuEun Gemma Kim.

The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1111 O’Farrell Street, on the southwest corner of Franklin Street. Ticket prices are between $44 and $111; and they may be purchased through a Tix Web page, which provides a diagram showing where remaining seats are available.

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