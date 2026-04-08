Center for New Music: April, 2026

Once again there has been a lapse in keeping up with monthly accounts of events at the Center for New Music (C4NM). The good news is that this will be a busy month, which C4NM has decided to name “Astonishing April.” Over the course of the month, there will be four events, one of which will be (of course) the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S offering. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the dates below is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
The Departure Duo of Edward Kass and Nina Guo from the poster for their visit to C4NM this month
Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.: As was reported in yesterday’s Bleeding Edge article, the month will begin with “a radical program of new works for soprano [Nina Guo] and double bass [Edward Kass],” whose performers call themselves the Departure Duo.
Saturday, April 25, noon: This will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S performance. As is usually the case, there will be five sets with at least some of the titles guaranteed to raise eyebrows:
- Elaine Carey
- Eric Glick Rieman
- Flue (Bill Hsu, Matt Endahl, and Mike Khoury)
- Mystic Commandos
- Imprint Design
The last of these will be visiting from Los Angeles. Also as is usually the case, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
Saturday, April 25, 5:30 p.m.: Walking the Path of the Dream Masters will be a three-set program. The opening set will be a solo performance by Mathew Creer, who performs under the name Perpendiculous. He creates, in his words (presumably), “unrepentant modern soundscapes that are based in micro tonal [sic] tuning for rhythm and pitch.” The second set will be taken by xtra.dae, described as “the nonbinary alter ego of Daeun Maroon Hwang, who is premiering an experimental performance piece that tunnels through memories and mutates it into a dream.” The final set will see the debut of Golden Dream Vulture, which is the duo of nonbinary artists Mathew Creer and Laura Cohen.
Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m.: This will be the next performance to be presented by the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA (NACUSA/SF). Program details are not as specific as they were last year, but they will feature solo and ensemble music for voice, strings, winds, guitar, piano, and electronics by Alden Jenks, Ariel Wang, Davide Verotta, Harrison Jones, James W. Cook, Jean-Paul Perotte, John Bilotta, Kyle Hovatter, Monica Chew, and Robert Fleisher. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
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