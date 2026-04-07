The Bleeding Edge: 4/7/2026

This will be a very busy week, with the first of the events taking place tomorrow. Only one of those events has already been announced, the third of the four programs prepared by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players for its season entitled American Reflections. The title of this month’s program will be Steps Toward Ascent, and it will begin on Saturday (April 11) in the Taube Atrium Theater on the top (fourth) floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. Performances will take place this week both before and after this particular event with details as follows:
Ben Goldberg (from a BayImproviser Web page)
Wednesday, April 8, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: Clarinetist Ben Goldberg will give his latest quartet recital. He will be joined on the front line by Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone. Rhythm will be provided by Mat Muntz on bass and drummer Tim Bulkley. For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street.
Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: The following evening Knudsen will return to Mr. Tipple’s, but the other members of her quintet have not yet been announced.
Thursday, April 9, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the venue’s latest four-set evening. Ven Voisy will give a solo performance abetted by kinetic automata. Thomas Dimuzio will also perform solo, presenting his innovative techniques of sound synthesis, signal processing, algorithmic mixing, and custom crossfade looping. Leah Victoria will be visiting from New York City, performing under the name Holy People. She channels stories from different characters' voices and ancestral perspectives, calling her work “clown poetics.” The final set will be taken by Angst Hase Pfeffer Nase, who last appeared at the Peacock in June of last year. The Lounge is located in Haight-Ashbury at 552 Haight Street.
Friday, April 10, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week will present a very special evening of Takai Ginwright films with a live musical score. Performers have not yet been announced; but it is likely that reed player (and curator) David Boyce will be one of them. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music: Departure Duo will present “a radical program of new works for soprano [Nina Guo] and double bass [Edward Kass].” They will begin the program with Christian Wolff’s “Charles North’s 15 Poems and Liner Notes 2.” (Readers may recall that Wolff’s music will be performed again near then end of this month when Dafne Vicente-Sandoval (bassoon) and Charles Curtis (cello) visit The Lab.) The duo will present works commissioned for composers Erin Gee, Andrew Watts, and Tomas Gueglio; and the remaining composer on the program will be John Liberatore. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, 8:30 p.m., SoundBox: For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located on the southwest corner of Davies Symphony Hall. (The street address is 400 Franklin Street.) Gabriella Smith will give a solo performance in a space conceived to bring “extraordinary multisensory experiences” to an “underground club atmosphere.” Ticket availability is limited, but a single Web page has been created for purchases for both evenings.
Sunday, April 12, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: K/S/R is the name of the trio whose members are Ben Kujawski (Rhodes piano, accordion, and bass), Abigail Smith (flute, drums, and other percussion), and Justin Rhody (violin, guitar, and harmonica). There will also be a duo performance by Kanoko Nishi-Smith and Aine Nakamura, as well as the trio of Tom Djll, Bryan Day, and Kevin Corcoran. The program will also include a solo set by Max Abner. The gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, near the foot of the Transamerica Pyramid.
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