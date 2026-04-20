The Bleeding Edge: 4/20/2026

Readers may recall that last week’s Bleeding Edge was “relatively quiet.” This week will be almost entirely the opposite. Three events have already been announced:
- Lea Bertucci’s performance at The Lab on Friday evening
- the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S offering at noon on Saturday, April 25
- the next performance to be presented by the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA (NACUSA/SF) on Sunday, April 26
On the other hand, beginning with tomorrow, there will events on every day of the week as follows:
Tuesday, April 21, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This month’s Jazz at the Make-Out Room will be a three-set evening. The first set will be a half-hour of solo organ performance by Douglas Katelus. He will be followed by the return of Grex, the “experimental/art rock band,” led by Karl Evangelista (guitar and vocals) and his wife Rei Scampavia (keyboards and vocals). Rhythm will be provided by Cory Wright on bass guitar and drummer Robert Lopez. The final set will be by the Brett Carson Quartet, led by Carson on keyboards. The other performers will be Kyle Bruckmann on clarinet, vocalist Lorin Benedict, and Mat Muntz on bass. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
Wednesday, April 22, 6 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: Tidal Transmissions: Navigation is a live audiovisual performance by CROSSLUCID with experimental violinist Sayaka Botanic presented by Future Humans. Botanic will respond to a system of generative AI entities programmed to process oceanic data. The venue will again be in the Mission, this time at 2665 Mission Street.
Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: Drummer Scott Amendola will lead his trio with alto saxophonist Kasey Knudsen and Muntz again on bass. The performance will include “some interesting cover songs” and a generous share of free improvisation. For those that do not yet know, the venue is in the Civic Center at 39 Fell Street.
Thursday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: FLOWER-RADISH is a trio led by Ben Goldberg. As many readers probably know by now, Goldberg plays a diversity of clarinets of different sizes. Rhythm will be provided by Andrew Conklin on guitar and drummer Hamir Atwal. The venue is located at 653 Chenery Street. There will be no charge for admission, but visitors should give in to the temptation to buy a book!
Friday, April 24, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week Other Dimensions in Sound will present a two-set evening. The opening set will be a solo performance by guitarist Karl Evangelista, playing all the tracks on Sonny Sharrock’s Guitar album. The second set will be presented by the Ghost Dub trio. David Michalak provides rhythm with a skatchbox and lap steel guitar. Bruce Ackley will take the front line with his usual diversity of wind instruments, joined by trumpeter Darren Johnston. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Peter Rodriguez is a vocalist, as well as trumpeter and percussionist. He will lead a quintet joined by saxophonist Jon Beshay on the front line. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Esteban Castro, Nico Martinez on bass, and drummer Francisco Alcala. Admission will be $40. The address for the venue is 400 Eddy Street.
Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., Audium: Alex Abalos and Roco Córdova are both Audium alumni. Each of them will perform a solo set. The Abalos selection will be “Soliloquy of Chaos, which he describes as an “encyclopedia of sound” taking his source material for the Filipino community of San Francisco. Córdova will perform “Things You May Find Hidden in my Ear,” in which he adds his own vocals to recordings. The venue will be at 1616 Bush Street, and ticket information will be found at the above hyperlinks.
Saturday, April 25, 2 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Golden Gate Valley Branch: This program will be a commemoration of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Tenor saxophonist Raffi Garabedian will give a solo performance, followed by a screening of a half hour video on the history of the Armenian people, courtesy of the Armenian Film Foundation.. Library performances do not charge for admission. For those not familiar with the venue from past articles, it is located at 1801 Green Street in Pacific Heights.
Saturday, April 25, 5:30 p.m., Center for New Music: This will be a three-set program with performances by Perpendiculous, xtra.dae, and Golden Dream Vulture. The venue has described the event as a “suite of improvisational theatrics.” The venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of Market Street; and admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Trumpeter Darren Johnson will lead a quintet he formed called Cyclic Break, providing all the compositions for the performance. He will also add vocals to his trumpet work. He will be joined on the front line by trombonist Danny Lubin-Laden; and rhythm will be provided by Liberty Ellman on guitar, bassist Mat Muntz, and Tim Bulkley on drums. Admission will be $20.
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., The Lab: The program will present two solo performances. Bassoonist Dafne Vicente-Sandoval performers on her instrument in a setting of spatial resonance and amplification. Charles Curtis explores classical cello performance, exploring the implications of precise tuning and sustained sound. He is likely to present short performances of music by Tashi Wada, Morton Feldman, Christian Wolff, and Johann Sebastian Bach. Admission will be $17 if paid in advance or $20 at the door, which is located at 2948 16th Street. Members will be admitted at a discount or for free.
Poster design for the Wooden Fish Ensemble (from the event page for their performance)
Sunday, April 26, 4 p.m., Old First Church: The Wooden Fish Ensemble will return to Old First Church with a program of two world premiere performances of compositions by Hyo-shin Na, two selections of music by Franz Schubert, and one an arrangement of music by Louis Moreau Gottschalk. The performance will be by a somewhat unconventional trio with cellist Thalia Moore and Thomas Schultz on piano joined by Richard Worn on double bass. The Gottschalk selection is “The Banjo,” arranged by Schultz. The Na premieres will be “Kafka’s Hands” and “Pushing Open the Garden Gate,” which will be followed by “Walking” at the conclusion of the program. Schultz will begin the program with an excerpt from Franz Schubert’s D. 840 piano sonata in C major, and Moore will join him for the D. 821 sonata, originally composed for arpeggione with piano accompaniment. The venue is located at 1751 Sacramento Street.
Monday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Artists’ Television Access: Rewards Program is an improvisational trio, whose members are Miles Lassi, Skyway Man, and Zekarias Musele Thompson. They will provide music for a “three-projector celluloid meditation.” The content being projected will be created by Ellie Vanderlip. The venue is located at 992 Valencia Street.
Monday, April 27, 8 p.m., Dead End Vintage: A vintage clothing store will provide a setting for two sets of improvised music by the Oakland Reductionist Orchestra. This will be a trio of Era Mothra on saxophone, cellist Désirée Sturrock, and Isabelle Waldner Kalb on guitar. The venue is in the Mission at 3370 19th Street, and admission will be $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
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