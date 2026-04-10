Music in the Mishkan Concluding 27th Season

Alexander Malinas, a former recipient (in June of 2024) of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) Highsmith Competition for Orchestra Composition (from an SFCM Web page)
Some readers may recall that only two performances were planned for the 27th season of chamber music presented by Music in the Mishkan. The program for the second program in the season was planned by violinist Randall Weiss. He will perform with violist Dmitri Yevstifeev, Victoria Ehrlich on cello, and pianist Amy Zanrosso for piano quartets that will both begin and conclude the program. The opening selection will be one of the best-known of those quartets, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 478 in G minor. The conclusion will be less familiar, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Opus 41 piano quartet in B-flat major. Between these “bookends” Weiss, Ehrlich, and Zanrosso will present the world premiere performance of Alexander Malinas’ “VaYeira,” composed for piano trio. This will subsequently be the first work to be presented in the composer’s Senior Recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, which will take place at the end of this month at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.
As usual, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. The venue will be the Sha’ar Zahav synagogue, which is located in the Mission at 290 Dolores Street. Ticket prices are $30 for members and $35 for others. There will be no physical tickets, but a list will be kept at the door. A Web page has been created for payment to register for attendance. Electronic mail will be sent to confirm registration; it will include a Zoom hyperlink for those preferring to watch at home.
No comments:
Post a Comment